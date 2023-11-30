New York (CNN) — A New York appellate court has reinstated a gag order prohibiting former President Donald Trump from making public statements about the court staff in the ongoing civil fraud trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron had originally issued the order barring Trump from making public statements about the court staff after numerous comments about his clerk, who Trump says is biased against him.

Hundreds of threats against Engoron and a law clerk were made public last week. Engoron’s clerk has received 20-30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and 30-50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses, according to court papers.

The appeals court paused the gag order earlier this month, but on Thursday said it should be restored.

“Now, upon reading and filing the papers with respect to the motion, and due deliberation having been had thereon, It is ordered that the motion is denied; the interim relief granted by order of a Justice of this Court, dated November 16, 2023, is hereby vacated,” the latest appellate ruling says.

