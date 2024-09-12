(CNN) — New York’s highest court rejected two separate attempts to hear Donald Trump’s appeals on the gag order in his hush money case, according to a decision list posted Thursday.

The gag order, issued by Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case against the former president, remains in effect, although Merchan lifted portions of it in June. Trump is currently limited from discussing any specific prosecutor, court staffer or their family members. Trump’s attorneys had challenged both the initial gag order and the modified gag order.

The Court of Appeals judges wrote that they declined to hear the case about the modified gag order because “no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”

Trump’s legal team had no immediate comment.

Trump was found guilty earlier this year of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Sentencing in the case has been delayed until late November.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)