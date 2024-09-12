(CNN) — New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned, he said Thursday in a statement, marking the first high-profile departure from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration since the start of four separate federal investigations into Adams’ office and the NYPD.

Adams appointed a former FBI official as interim commissioner.

Caban’s departure comes days after it was first reported investigators with the US attorney’s office for New York’s Southern District had seized his electronic devices and phones.

The investigation involves Caban’s brother and enforcement around nightclubs in New York City, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN. Details of the probe remain unclear.

Several other members of the mayor’s staff are being investigated by the US attorneys in the Eastern and Southern Districts in New York.

In a statement Thursday, Caban said: “The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD.”

“I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner.”

Caban’s lawyers said in a statement Thursday they’ve been informed he is not a target of any investigation.

“Commissioner Caban is an accomplished public servant who has dedicated his life to the safety and security of the people of this great city and maintains unwavering respect for the women and men of the New York City Police Department. We have been informed by the government that he is not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York, and he expects to cooperate fully with the government,” Russell Capone and Rebekah Donaleski wrote in a statement.

Caban’s expected departure marks a major shakeup in the highest ranks of the Adams administration.

Caban, the son of Puerto Rican parents, served as commissioner for 13 months, making history as the NYPD’s first Latino commissioner. He has been with the NYPD for 32 years.

Caban is not the only police commissioner to serve for a short term under Adams: Keechant Sewell resigned after 18 months amid a power struggle over her control of the department and City Hall.

Former FBI official appointed as interim commissioner, mayor announces

Adams appointed Tom Donlon, a former FBI official, as interim NYPD commissioner after addressing Caban’s resignation.

“A short time ago, I accepted the resignation of the NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban,” Adams said at a news conference Thursday, adding it “was the best decision at this time.”

“I respect his decision and I wish him well,” Adams said.

Donlon is a former intelligence official who served as New York’s director of the Office of Homeland Security, ran the FBI’s National Threat Center and the FBI and NYPD joint terrorist task force.

“I am honored and humbled to be named interim-Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, the greatest law enforcement agency in the world,” Donlon said in a statement Thursday.

“My goals are clear: continue the historic progress decreasing crime and removing illegal guns from our communities, uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency, and support our dedicated officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” Donlon said.

Federal investigations swirl around mayor’s inner circle

Federal investigators also seized electronic devices from the homes of several top administration officials last week, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks III, Schools Chancellor David Banks and Tim Pearson, a former police inspector who is a special adviser to the mayor. Subpoenas were also issued for the phones of three lower-ranking police officials, sources briefed on the investigation say.

Earlier this year, the homes of a top Adams aide, Winnie Greco, were also raided by the FBI as part of a separate inquiry by the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The US attorneys’ offices and the FBI declined to comment.

Two days before Caban’s resignation, Adams stopped short of publicly supporting his embattled commissioner, repeatedly saying he was confident of the NYPD’s ability to do its job despite the federal investigation.

Adams deflected multiple times after being asked if he wanted Caban to resign or if he had asked him to do so.

The NYPD has said it is aware of the investigation and is cooperating with federal authorities.

Neither Adams nor his staff members have been accused of any wrongdoing. Adams has repeatedly said he is cooperating with the federal inquiry.

