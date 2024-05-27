AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year New York man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash in Auburn, state police announced.

Police in a statement said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-90.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said John Huff, 64, of Queens Village, New York appeared to have lost control and veered onto the right side of the road before hitting a guardrail. Police said Huff was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left lane of I-90 East was closed after this crash, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)