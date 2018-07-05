New York officers inspired by Boston police join carpool karaoke craze

NEW YORK (WHDH) - New York police officers are following the Boston Police Department’s lead and looking to become the next singing sensations.

Feeling inspired by two Boston officers’ carpool karaoke, the New York Police Department sang its way into July 4.

“Did you see that video that the Boston Police Department put out,” one New York officer asked. “They were singing ‘God Bless America’ in honor of the Fourth of July.”

“Cute,” replied the other officer in the cruiser. “I have a better idea of a song we can sing.”

The duo stepped up to the challenge and broke out singing Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

Boston police released a video earlier this week of officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares singing while patrolling the streets of Boston.

Their talents caught the attention of country singer Brad Paisley, who invited them to perform with him when he makes a tour stop in Massachusetts next month.

Moments later, Boston police accepted the offer on behalf of McNulty and Tavares, saying, “Consider the invitation warmly and enthusiastically accepted.”

Boston officers singing “God Bless America”:

New York officers singing “Firework” by Katy Perry:

