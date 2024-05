NEW YORK (WHDH) - The “portal” from New York to Dublin is reopening with some new rules.

The exhibit was meant to be streaming 24-7 between the two cities, but had to temporarily shut down due to unruly behavior by some pedestrians on both sides of the pond.

The “portal” will now only be live between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., with guardrails around it.

