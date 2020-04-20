New York sends 400 ventilators to Massachusetts as coronavirus cases surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent 400 ventilators to Massachusetts in an effort to help local hospitals deal with a surge in coronavirus cases, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Grateful to Gov. Cuomo and our neighbors in New York for lending 400 ventilators to support Massachusetts’ health care system during COVID-19,” Baker said in a tweet.

Baker said the state is now working to distribute the ventilators to healthcare facilities across the Commonwealth.

There were 146 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday, marking the sixth straight day of at least 100 fatalities in the Bay State.

Baker said last week that Massachusetts was in the surge phase of the pandemic and that hospitals were seeing an increase in coronavirus patients who are in “very rough shape.”

