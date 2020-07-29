(WHDH) — An avid sports fan from New York recently passed away and she wanted the world to remember how much she disliked former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Carole Scarsella, of Lackawanna, died on July 19, and her obituary listed five facts for people to remember her.

One fact was that she loved the New York Yankees and NBA star Lebron James but that she “HATED Tom Brady.”

Scarsella also loved to read with her favorite author being Maine-native Stephen King.

She is said to have smoked millions of cigarettes and to have had the biggest farm in all of Farmville, while making it to the millionth level on Candy Crush.

Finally, the obituary says how Scarsella was highly involved in her children’s lives by participating in the Parent-Teacher Association and coaching their sports teams.

