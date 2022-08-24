(CNN) — It’s turning out to be quite the season for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees star has now totaled 48 home runs after hitting his second in as many games against the New York Mets this week in the Subway Series.

His MLB-leading 48th homer came as he launched a drive 453-feet into the bleachers to help the Yankees sweep the two-game series against their cross-town rivals with another 4-2 win.

The two home runs in as many days came after a nine-game drought for Judge, who is now back on track to overtake Roger Maris’ historic AL record of 61 homers in a single season, set back in 1961.

The Yankees currently lead the AL East by eight games and have now recorded three straight wins for just the second time since the All-Star break.

“I think the swagger has always been there,” Judge told reporters after the game.

“I think it just took a little reminder of who we are and what type of baseball we play. We got it back.”

While Judge kept up his impressive form against the Mets, it was another big night for Andrew Benintendi who delivered a go-ahead hit to make it 3-2 in the seventh.

Rookie right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera also made some key contributions as the Bronx Bombers held on in front of a boisterous home crowd at Yankee Stadium.

“The environment felt so alive and electric, even by Subway Series standards,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.

The Yankees now fly to California to face the Oakland Athletics in their next regular season game, with all eyes on Judge as he continues his bid to make history.

