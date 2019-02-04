Newborn babies at Mass. hospital get handmade Patriots blankets, pom-pom hats

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Newborn babies at UMass Memorial Medical Center celebrated Sunday’s Super Bowl victory with handmade Patriots blankets and pom-pom hats.

“Babies in our UMass Memorial Maternity Center South 4 nursery were cheering on the New England Patriots last night in their handmade blankets and pom-pom hats,” the hospital said in a post on Facebook.

The hospital has dubbed the infants as “the most adorable good luck charms.”

The Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams 13-3 to claim the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

