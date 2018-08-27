MOBILE, Ala. (WHDH) — A newborn given a two percent chance of survival graduated from the University of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit in style.

Cullen Potter was born at 22 weeks and two days, weighing a little less than 14 ounces.

Doctors told his parents that he had a low chance of surviving and would be disabled if he did live.

Potter beat the odds and now weighs 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

He was discharged from the hospital after receiving a graduation ceremony.

His mother bought Potter a tiny cap and gown at a Build-A-Bear store, which he wore as a nurse carried him through the hallway.

“Pomp and Circumstance,” the well-known graduation song, played as hospital staff admired Potter.

A baby boy born at 22 weeks in our Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recently “graduated.” We love the cap and gown! pic.twitter.com/eWnl9cxBmg — USA C&W Hospital (@USACWHospital) August 24, 2018

