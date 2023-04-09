STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Peter Cottontail and Smiley are the newest additions to Davis Farmland in Sterling, just in time for spring. The two lambs will be interacting with guests at the farm beginning April 13.

“You just have to see them to believe them because they’re just simply the cutest things in the world,” co-owner Larry Davis said.

Peter Cottontail, a Olde English Babydoll lamb, and Smiley, a Navajo-Churro lamb, are great with petting zoo guests.

The petting zoo is the largest sanctuary of endangered farm animals in North America, Davis said. Smiley is the newest addition to a dwindling Navajo-Churro population. There are fewer than 10,000 in the world today.

“When the guests come to pet, cuddle and feed them, they are just so excited to see them,” Davis said.

