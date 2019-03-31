Newborn’s death in Providence home under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police as well as child welfare officials in Rhode Island are investigating the death of an infant in a Providence home.

Police responded to the home at about 11 a.m. Saturday. The cause of death is unknown.

The child’s 21-year-old mother was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for undisclosed reasons.

Maj. David Lapatin said that the death is under investigation, and that no further information was immediately available.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families in a statement said it could confirm an “open investigation concerning the death of a newborn.”

The agency says it has had no previous involvement with the family, and could not release more information because of privacy laws.

