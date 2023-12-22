BOSTON (WHDH) - Newborn babies in the newborn intensive care units at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General for Children might not be home for the holidays, but the hospital is making sure their first Christmas is festive and bright.

Brigham and Women’s littlest patients were dressed in Santa Claus and elf costumes for photos, a tradition that began years ago to make keepsakes for families.

At Mass General for Children, infant patients donned party dresses and cozy hats to meet Santa Claus, with Dr. Kevin Raskin, chief of the Orthopedic Oncology Service at Massachusetts General Hospital trading his scrubs for red velvet to play the part.

