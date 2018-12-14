BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Newbury College will being closing its doors for good at the end of the academic year.

The liberal arts institution cited a change in demographics and severe financial constraints as reasons behind the closure.

“It is no secret that weighty financial challenges are pressing on liberal arts colleges throughout the country,” Newbury College President Joseph Chillo said sad in a statement. “We are no exception. This decision to close wasn’t arrived at lightly and it comes after a tremendous effort to remain open.”

Chillo said the college will end operations after the spring 2019 semester.

“We decided to let our community know as soon as possible because it is the right thing to do,” Chillo said. “Our people, the dignity of our mission, and the legacy of the institution are our most important concerns of today.”

Officials added that they will work with area universities to make sure students have the opportunity to earn their education elsewhere.

The college was founded in 1962 and currently enrolls 625 students with an alumni base of more than 14,000.

