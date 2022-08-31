NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was able to walk away from a crash Wednesday morning after his single-piston airplane took a hard landing at Plum Island Airport.

Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said a 1949 Navion plane came down sometime around 11 a.m., managing to land at the airport before coming to a rest on some nearby grass with its nose down. Images from the scene showed the aircraft with damage to all three of its propeller blades.

According to a statement from Janvrin, the pilot was able to get out of the Navion after the landing. He was later evaluated by EMS staff and reportedly refused medical treatment.

One of the airport’s two runways were closed for a time so the plane could be removed.

Janvrin’s statement also noted the Federal Aviation Authority was notified of the incident.

