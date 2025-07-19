NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newbury Fire Department, with assistance from mutual aid partners, responded to reports of an apparent paraglider crash on Saturday.

At about 8 a.m., Newbury Fire received reports that what appeared to be a paraglider operating around Plum Island had crashed into the water, and that the motor had cut out.

Newbury Fire responded with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Salisbury Police Department Mounted Horse Unit, Amesbury Police Drone Unit, Amesbury Fire Department, Rowley Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and conducted a thorough search of the water and the island.

No individuals or equipment were found. The scene was cleared at 11 a.m.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to our mutual aid partners who assisted in the search of Plum Island early this morning. We would also like to thank the bystander who reported the incident,” said Chief Evans. “We are thankful that the reporting party called when they did, so we could thoroughly search the area and have a positive outcome.”

Newburyport Fire and Georgetown Fire provided station coverage, during which Newburyport responded to an alarm activation also on Plum Island.

