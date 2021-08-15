BOSTON (WHDH) - Popular Boston shopping destination Newbury Street will be closed to traffic for the next three Sundays.

The famous street will become a pedestrian-only walkway on August 15, 22, and 29.

“We’re the surprise right now, we just came in in December, so people are just kind of discovering us,” said Helaine Gulergun, owner of Sitka Home & Art Gallery. “It would absolutely be a benefit, we want to get as many people here on Newbury Street as possible.”

The last time the street was pedestrian-only was in 2019. The event did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“So long as people are safe, I think it’s probably good for the economy,” said Casey Davis, who supports the decision to close the street to vehicles.

