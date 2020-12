NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Carolers in Newburyport didn’t let the coronavirus keep them from hitting the road Saturday.

The annual caroling event was originally canceled because of the pandemic.

But the singers stayed distant by performing on a wagon wheeled through town by a pair of horses.

