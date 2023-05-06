NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - There are safety concerns at the site of a deadly blast in Newburyport, where Jack O’Keefe has been identified as the person who died in the explosion early Thursday morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion at the chemical plant where four other workers were hurt. Crews say there’s no danger to the community, but there are still concerns about the site itself.

“The concern of the workers today is still an inhalation hazard, and it’s still a fire hazard because it’s all highly flammable material,” Newburyport Fire Department Chief Barry Salt said.

The same location was also the site of an explosion in 2020 and a chemical fire in 2021.

