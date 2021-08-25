NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newburyport family has set up a touching tribute in memory of their dog who loved nothing more than chewing on tennis balls.

“Take on or leave one,” reads the sign above the brand new “Tennis Ball Library” that sits in Cashman Park.

Furnell, Patrick and their daughter Riley McGrath said they were dreading the one-year anniversary of the death of their beloved golden doodle Gannsett passed away in August of 2020.

But instead of sitting with the sad memories, the McGraths decided to do something to honor their pup.

“We knew we needed something with the tennis balls to be kind of in memory of him and something that he really loved,” Furnell said.

So, Patrick and Riley got to work building the library.

“He had built it all. I think it was also, it was very therapeutic, I think, to him, too. Because he just- he got right working on it,” Furnell said.

The family says Riley still misses Gansett, but she has a stuffed dog named “Gan-see puppy” who gets treated like part of the family.

“We dress him up for holidays, and we take pictures. He had a Halloween costume last year,” Furnell said.

Now, lots of dogs and owners are taking the McGrath’s up on their offer to take a tennis ball or leave one of their own at the library stand.

The family says knowing this is bringing joy to other dogs has helped them make happy memories in a tough time.

“It’s been really cool to see, and it’s helped with our healing process,” Furnell said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)