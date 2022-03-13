NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Newburyport fourth graders are raising money for Ukranian refugees with their own cooking.

The youths set up a bake sale of muffins, cookies, brownies and other treats, with half of the money going to the BStrong foundation and the other half directly to a family member living in Poland who is helping refugees.

“We started a student council and we thought for our first action we wanted to raise money for Ukraine,” said Harper Kulowiec, who helped organize the bake sale.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)