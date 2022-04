NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Newburyport fourth graders once again turned cookies into cash to help Ukrainians harmed by Russia’s invasion.

After holding a bake sale in March that raised $12,000, they held a second sale today that pulled in $24,000.

The girls said the money would go to Ukrainian refugees.

