NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Newburyport officials are blocking skateboarders from using a local park by filling it with mulch.

Officials said they repeatedly found more than a dozen skaters at the park breaking guidelines to stay six feet apart.

Newburyport has 45 coronavirus cases.

