NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Newburyport officials are slated to distribute more than 5,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents this weekend.

Residents can pick up the free test kits at the Newburyport Department of Public Services Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each person will be limited to one test kit, with up to five kits available per household, according to city officials.

People will need to provide proof of residency in order to pick up a test kit.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)