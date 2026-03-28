NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newburyport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation into a series of thefts targeting historical bronze plaques in City cemeteries.

On Tuesday, March 24, police were notified that a historical bronze plaque was stolen from a memorial in the Old Hill Burying Ground at 25 Greenleaf St.

Officers confirmed that a 12 by 24 inch bronze marker that was installed on a granite block was stolen. The plaque identified the historic African American section of the cemetery.

Officers canvassed the area around the burying ground, but were unable to find any witnesses or video surveillance that captured the theft or potential suspects.

This incident occurred as the department was already investigating several other thefts of bronze plaques from other locations around the City.

Similar plaques were also stolen from the Oak Hill Cemetery sometime before March 15, from Cashman Park sometime before January 19, and from Atkinson Common sometime between January 14 and 15. There has also been a report of a stolen plaque in a neighboring community, and Newburyport Police are working in coordination with police in that town.

There is an active and ongoing investigation into these thefts, and police are now asking the public for assistance. Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity in areas such as cemeteries and town property.

“Newburyport takes great pride in its rich history, and these thefts are deeply concerning to our community,” said Marshal Matt Simons. “We’re asking residents to help us keep a closer eye on our community’s historical markers, and to contact us if they have any information.”

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Newburyport Police at: 978-462-4411.

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