Newburyport police investigating jewelry store break-in

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Newburyport police are investigating a break-in overnight at a local jewelry store.

Officers responding to a reported alarm at MK Benatti Jewelers on State Street about 2:26 a.m. were informed of a similar break-in at a jewelry store in Salisbury, according to City Marshal Mark Murray.

Officers found the glass front door had been smashed and two display cases were broken.

No additional information was immediately available.

