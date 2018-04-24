NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WHDH) – Newburyport police confirmed missing 15-year-old mother Shantel Van Voorhis has been located in Springfield.

Her 4-month-old son, Jacob, was found in Worcester earlier Tuesday. Voorhis and her son are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Additional details were not immediately available.

