NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Newburyport police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information about a hit and run crash on Tuesday.

Just before 4:45 p.m, authorities responded to a a crash between a car and a bike at the intersection of Pond and High Streets.

“Three bicyclists were traveling east in the bicycle lane on High St.,” police said in a statement. “The second bicyclist was struck by a vehicle described as a newer model Mini Cooper, possibly Clubman model, that was traveling west on High St. and turning left onto Pond St when it struck the cyclist.”

The vehicle is believed to be a newer style grey or green color.

“As the victim was tended to, the vehicle fled the area traveling down Pond Street towards Route 1,” police said. “The vehicle is likely to have damage on the passenger side and may have a New Hampshire registration.”

Newburyport police are asking residents, motorists, and businesses in the area to check for any video that may have picked up the vehicle before, during, or after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Chris McDonald with any relevant information at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.

