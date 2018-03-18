Newburyport Police: Seize two guns in drug arrest

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Newburyport Police said they seized two guns, over 200 rounds of ammunition, heroin and over four pounds of marijuana after arresting two men from Colorado on Saturday.

The men arrested were identified as Traevon McGairty, 22 of Moffat, CO, and Kahiland Phillips, 22 of Broomfield, CO.

Police located the men around 4:46 a.m. on Saturday at the Mobil gas station at 76 Storey Avenue. The store clerk called police because he saw the two men sitting in their vehicle for several hours. The clerk was worried they had passed out, but police later confirmed they were just sleeping.

Police then asked Phillips, who was in the driver’s seat, to get out of the car. That’s when an officer saw a hand gun in plain view.

Police then searched the vehicle and also found a stun gun and $927 in addition to the guns, ammunition, heroin and marijuana.

Both men are now being held without bail and are expected to be arraigned on Monday at Newburyport District Court.

They are being charged with:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm While Committing a Felony

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Sell/Possess an Electric Stun Gun

Possession of Ammunition Without a FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Possession to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)