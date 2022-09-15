NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours.

The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14.

Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on Tuesday released bacteria and other pollutants into the river that pose health risks.

“The Newburyport Health Department recommends that the public, including pets, avoid contact with the Merrimack River for 48 hours following a sewage discharge or overflow due to the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater,” the warning read.

More information on beach water quality testing from the city can be found here.

