All beaches on Plum Island are back open for swimming after elevated bacteria levels forced Newburyport officials to limit access to the water.

The City of Newburyport announced that, effective 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, beachgoers could take to the water after recent testing showed “significantly reduced bacteria levels” compared to a week ago, when authorities found levels above the state’s allowable limit.

Beaches in the area were closed to swimming on July 17 after results from routine water quality testing led to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health alerting the city.

After peaking that day, officials found levels decreased significantly afterwards, dropping to a point where by Friday, the Plum Island beachfront accessed through the pathway at 55th Street was reopened to swimming.

According to a news release from the Office of Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, the health department tests Plum Island beaches at least weekly throughout the summer, with state officials monitoring beach waters for the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria.

Other recent beach closures included Nahant Beach, where swimmers were allowed back into the ocean Wednesday afternoon.