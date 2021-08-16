NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Delays are impacting the Newburyport/Rockport and Lowell commuter rail lines on Monday morning.

All Newburyport/Rockport trains will experience delays up to 25 minutes due to a signal and crossing gate issue, the MBTA announced.

Lowell Line Train 302 is also operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule due to signal issues, the MBTA added.

No additional information has been released.

Lowell Line Train 302 (5:50 am from Lowell) is operating 10-20 minutes behind schedule between Lowell and North Station due to signal issues. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 16, 2021

⚠️ All Newburyport/Rockport Line trains will experience delays up to 25 minutes in both directions due to a signal and crossing gate issue. Individual alerts will be sent as necessary. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 16, 2021

