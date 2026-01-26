NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Steve Cooper was in Newburyport Monday, where road crews worked to remove the 20 inches of snow that was already on the ground.

Another 2-4 inches is expected to fall in the community before the storm moves out Monday afternoon.

Residents could be seen starting the snow removal process on sidewalks and driveways.

While in Newburyport, Cooper ran into former New England Patriots Offensive Lineman, Max Lane.

“Love Newburyport,” Lane said. “I’m just trying to find a coffee, that’s all I’m trying to find.”

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)