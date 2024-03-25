NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic Pink House in Newbury is going up for auction.

Plans to knock it down sparked an outcry from the community and now the refuge that owns the home is hoping to find a bidder to relocate and salvage the landmark.

US Fish and Wildlife, which owns the home, will allow members of the public to bid on it.

The buyer will have to relocate the beloved building.

When Fish and Wildlife bought the house in 2011 it had hoped to renovate the home but it was found to be contaminated and flooded several times.

A grassroots organization is hoping to keep the Pink House where it is.

The refuge stresses their focus is on preserving wildlife in the area, not the building.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)