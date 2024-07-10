NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic “pink house” in Newbury is going up for auction Wednesday.

Plans to knock it down sparked an outcry from the community and now the refuge that owns the home is hoping to find a bidder to relocate and salvage the landmark.

US Fish and Wildlife, which owns the home, will allow members of the public to bid on it.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. with a starting bid of $3,000.

When Fish and Wildlife bought the house in 2011 it had hoped to renovate the home but it was found to be contaminated and flooded several times.

A grassroots organization is hoping to keep the Pink House where it is.

