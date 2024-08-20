NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Newbury’s Pink House will be demolished after it received no buyer during an auction that could have given it a second life, a government spokesperson said.

The iconic home was built in 1925. The US Fish and Wildlife Service bought the home and the property it sits on in 2011.

The house is now part of a larger wildlife refuge. After buying it, officials hoped to renovate the structure but found it was contaminated and flooded.

Officials next announced plans to demolish the home, prompting outcry from defenders who have highlighted its identity as a North Shore landmark, standing in isolation on the south side of the Plum Island Turnpike.

After years of efforts by advocates to save the Pink House, the fish and wildlife service said it would list the home for sale at auction.

A buyer could have stepped in to save the structure. But they would have been required to relocate the Pink House to a new property.

Bidding on the home opened on Wednesday of last week at $3,000. Six days later, Paul Hughes from the US General Services Administration confirmed there were no bids during the auction and said the house will be torn down.

