Newest Celtics player Tristan Thompson shows off team jersey

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the newest Boston Celtics players is excited to show off his team jersey.

Forward Tristan Thompson was seen in his team uniform after the Celtics shared a photo of him sporting green on social media.

Thompson will join the Celtics in their opening game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 23.

