Newest member of Gillette Stadium crew to chase away geese, protect football field

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Antonio Brown wasn’t the only thing to land in Foxborough this week. Gillette Stadium added an adorable pup to its field crew team.
Boyd, a 5-year-old border colly and husky mix, will spend its days chasing away geese and protecting the football field for the Patriots.
In a tweet, Gillette Stadium referred to the rescue dog as the “GOAT field crew member.”
Boyd was said to be born on Valentine’s Day.
