Newest member of Gillette Stadium crew to chase away geese, protect football field

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Antonio Brown wasn’t the only thing to land in Foxborough this week. Gillette Stadium added an adorable pup to its field crew team.

Boyd, a 5-year-old border colly and husky mix, will spend its days chasing away geese and protecting the football field for the Patriots.

In a tweet, Gillette Stadium referred to the rescue dog as the “GOAT field crew member.”

Boyd was said to be born on Valentine’s Day.

Meet Boyd, our newest field crew member! Age: 5 and 1/2 years old

DOB: Valentine’s Day

Breed: Boyd is a rescue but likely Border Collie/Husky mix

Specialities: chasing geese, protecting the Gillette Stadium fields Rating: 12/10 – the GOAT field crew member pic.twitter.com/FPVAdWigRe — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) September 8, 2019

