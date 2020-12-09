Newly elected speaker of the New Hampshire House of Reps. dead at 71

(WHDH) — The newly-elected speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Richard “Dick” Hinch has died at the age of 71.

In the announcement issued by the office, officials said his passing was unexpected and declined to share details surrounding his death.

Hinch was remembered as a loving husband, father, family man, and veteran who devoted his life to public service.

“Profoundly sad to learn of the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant. His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

He was elected to his seventh term as state representative for the town of Merrimack in November, and was elected Speaker of the House on December 2.

Hinch previously served as House Republican Leader from 2018 to 2020 and House Majority Leader from 2015 to 2018.

