Newly-elected women breaking barriers in Vermont legislature

Two women broke down barriers in the Vermont Legislature with their victories on Election Day.

Kesha Ram is set to become the first woman of color elected to the State Senate and Taylor Small will be the first openly transgender state representative.

Both said they hope their work leads to a better democracy for all and a more open state government.

“Those perspectives change whose lived experience we focus on when we create policy,” Ram said.

“We are moving closer to a true democracy or a representative democracy within the state of Vermont,” Small said.

