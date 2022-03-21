As elected officials swarmed across the Charles River to celebrate the most significant MBTA milestone in decades, community advocates warned that the benefits of the Green Line Extension are in danger of being overshadowed by gentrification.

Longtime Somerville residents who live near the Union Square branch, which opened to riders Monday, shared stories of being pushed out of their homes by rapidly rising rents and real estate development as companies capitalize on the newfound transit access.

Nicole Eigbrett, director of community organizing for the Community Action Agency of Somerville, said the city has transformed into “a gold mine for investors.”

“Gentrification isn’t really happening in Somerville by big corporations,” Eigbrett said, flanked by dozens of activists and residents at a rally outside the newly built Lechmere Station on the first day the stop was open to riders. “It’s been by an army of smaller predatory investors, developers and greed-driven landlords who are reaping the profits and evicting the very people this train extension was supposedly built for.”

Gov. Charlie Baker and other top officials from Beacon Hill and Washington, D.C. are set to visit Lechmere later on Monday to celebrate the opening of the Green Line Extension’s first branch.

(Copyright (c) 2022 State House News Service.