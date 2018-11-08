Newly-hired Somerset school custodian arrested on child pornography charges

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly-hired custodian at a school in Somerset was arrested Wednesday night on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Detectives responding to Somerset-Berkley Regional High School around 9:30 p.m. arrested Miguel Pereira, 34, as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Somerset Police Department.

A search warrant that was executed at Pereira’s home prior to his arrest found that child pornography was being shared from his IP address, police said.

Pereira had been employed for only a few weeks, school officials said.

Pereira is charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography

Pereira is slated to be arraigned Thursday at the Fall River Justice Center.

