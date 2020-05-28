BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the more than 6,500 deaths in the state attributed to the virus, more than 4,000, or about 62%, were residents of nursing or rest homes, according to data released for the first time on Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

More than 80 such facilities in the state — about one out of five — have recorded at least 20 COVID-19-related deaths, the data showed.

The facilities with the highest number of deaths include the Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow with 66 deaths; Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence with 64 deaths; and Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford with 60 deaths.

Previously reported deaths in nursing homes included only those residents who tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Department of Public Health says they now require nursing and rest homes to report deaths that include people who tested positive for COVID-19, or those who were suspected of having the virus.

Full list of COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care facilities:

