CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shared with 7NEWS Friday shows debris falling onto MBTA riders immediately after a car crash that sent a concrete slab onto the roof of the Alewife MBTA station back in February.

The crash happened on Feb. 4 on the top floor of the Alewife parking garage and left a car teetering over the edge of the garage.

In new video, glass and other debris is seen falling toward several people, including a 14-year-old girl who suffered a fractured finger as a result of the incident.

In addition to injuring the 14-year-old girl, this crash disrupted MBTA service for several days, with shuttle buses replacing trains between Alewife and Davis stations while crews cleaned up the Alewife lobby, assessed the damage and removed debris.

The Alewife parking garage was closed through Feb. 7 before partially reopening on Feb. 8. Rail service then resumed to and from Alewife on Feb. 9.

There were no serious injuries and no loss of life related to this crash. T officials, however, estimated damage to the Alewife facility exceeded $1 million.

Authorities initially charged the driver in this crash, saying he intentionally crashed his car into a barrier at the top of the Alewife garage.

Charges included operating to endanger and eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Late last month, though, prosecutors said this was not a criminal matter and agreed to dismiss the case if the defendant completed mental health treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)