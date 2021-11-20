The newly-renovated gymnasium at the BCYF Vine Street Community Center will be named after a local basketball star this weekend.

Officials have chosen to name the gym after Terrence Clarke, a Dorchester native who grew up playing basketball there.

His initials will be displayed within a heart on center court, officials said.

Clarke, who played basketball at the University of Kentucky, was killed in a car crash in California in April 2021.

He had been expected to be selected in this year’s NBA draft.

