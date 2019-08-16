Newly renovated Wollaston Station in Quincy reopens nearly 2 years later

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly two years of renovations and millions of dollars later, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Wollaston Station in Quincy reopened Friday morning.

Officials closed the station, which serves the Red Line, for about 20 months as crews made some much needed upgrades to make it more accessible to people of all abilities for the first time since it opened in 1971.

The $36 million project included the addition of three elevators, two escalators, more customer paths to and from the station, two extra stairways, new bathrooms and energy-efficient lighting.

This is all part of the MBTA’s 5-year, $8 billion capital spending program to improve the transit system.

The upgrades come as T riders have voiced their frustrations following several public transportation issues, including a derailment on the Red Line at JFK/UMass Station in June. Officials expect repairs to continue through October.

