ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WHDH) — As high school sweethearts Alan and Shandy Cueller got ready to share their first kiss as husband and wife, a curious moose photobombed their nuptials.

Shandy noticed the moose hanging out by a pond when she scouted the outdoor Alaska location for her wedding.

She even told her wedding coordinator what an amazing backdrop the moose would be for her photos; however, she never dreamed the animal would come so close to check things out.

The wedding party played it safe and kept their distance from the moose until it retreated.

Alan and Shandy Cueller said the moose’s appearance made their perfect day more special.

