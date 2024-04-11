NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - A Newmarket, New Hampshire school staffer has been identified as a person of interest in a child pornography investigation, officials announced Thursday.

Newmarket police say the received information about an incident of possession of child sexual abuse images that may have occurred in the town.

After collaborating with partner agencies, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a person of interest was identified. Their name has not been released.

Police say appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff and there is no information suggesting the incident involved a member of the Newmarket or Newmarket school community.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details,

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)