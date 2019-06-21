Newport commission rejects Salve Regina dorm plan

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A city of Newport board has shot down a proposal for a new Salve Regina University dormitory because it’s too big for the neighborhood.

The Newport Daily News reports that the Historic District Commission voted 5-1 late Thursday night to deny conceptual approval for a plan to build a 196-student dorm on a plot of land currently used for soccer practices.

The board’s majority opinion said the “size, scale and massing” of the dormitory was out of character with the Ochre Point Cliffs Historic District.

The commission earlier this year denied the university permission to build another new dorm, this one for 214 students, on a different plot of land.

The commission’s decision can be appealed to the to the city’s Zoning Board of Review.

